Coinbase is opening the office in Japan. Bitcoin and other digital assets are deep in red. The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange has announced its plans to enter Japanese market in order to facilitate global cryptocurrency adoption. Currently, the company is operating in 32 countries and support USD, EUR, GBP, CAD and BTC for trading. Coinbase Asian presence is […] The post Cryptocurrecnies market ignores Coinbase decision to expand to Japanese market; Bitcoin down 3.7% appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story