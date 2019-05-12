Cryptocurrencies have shot higher over the weekend as more money pours in. Bitcoin jumped by around $1,000 and the others also pushed higher. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector. The Tether scandal may belong to the past, at least according to recent price action. Digital coins are not constrained by […] The post Cryptos: What’s next after the Sunday surge? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story