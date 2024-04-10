CS Disco, Inc., a software firm, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Eric Friedrichsen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from April 29. He succeeds Scott Hill, the outgoing CEO, who will transition to the position of Board Chair. For a period up to May 11, Hill will provide advisory services before officially assuming his role as Board Chair from May 12 onwards.Previously, Friedrichsen held the position of CEO at Emburse, LLC, a company offering expense management solutions, from 2020 to 2024. Additionally, in 2019, he served as the Global Head, Commercial, SMB and Growth Markets at Marketo Inc., a subsidiary of Adobe Inc.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com