CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) has reported first quarter earnings that exceed analyst predictions. The company's net gain stood at $19.5 million, equating to $0.68 per share, in comparison to the $20.9 million, or $0.68 per share, it gained in the same period of the previous year.When special items are excluded, the adjusted earnings reported by CSG Systems International Inc for the quarter were $28.9 million or $1.01 per share. The average expected earnings for the company, as per analyst forecasts gathered by Thomson Reuters, was $0.93 per share. These analyst predictions generally discount special items.However, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue for the quarter, falling 1.2% from $298.7 million last year to $295.1 million.A brief overview of the earnings of CSG Systems International Inc (based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) is as follows:- Earnings for Q1 stand at $19.5 million, down from $20.9 million last year.- The earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 remains the same as last year at $0.68.- Revenue for Q1 is $295.1 million, a decrease from last year's $298.7 million.In terms of projections for the whole year, the company anticipates an EPS between $3.85 and $4.15, and a total revenue between $1.2 and $1.24 million.