CSL Seqirus, a branch of CSL Ltd., announced on Thursday that a study using real-world evidence indicates their cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine proved more effective than an egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine over three consecutive flu seasons in the U.S.The study, which is published in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases journal, was conducted on individuals aged between 4-64 years. All tested subjects had suffered from an acute respiratory or feverish illness and were examined for influenza in routine outpatient care.Gregg Sylvester, the Chief Health Officer and Head of Medical Affairs at CSL Seqirus, explained the superiority of their technology. He stated, "Cell-based technology enables us to provide an exact antigenic match to the WHO's identified strains, thereby improving the vaccine's effectiveness compared to the standard egg-based vaccines."In contrast, the egg-based quadrivalent flu vaccine undergoes adaptation during manufacturing, which may result in reduced effectiveness, as per the vaccine contributor.On the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange), shares of CSL have increased by 0.33 percent, climbing to $275.39.