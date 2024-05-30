CSL Seqirus, a subsidiary of CSL, has been chosen by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)—a division of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—to undertake the fill and finish process of a pre-pandemic vaccine for the U.S. government’s National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile (NPIVS) program.This procurement aims to bolster BARDA’s vaccine reserves, enhancing the U.S. government’s readiness for potential pre-pandemic scenarios.”The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently assesses the public health risk as low. However, we are vigilant and understand the serious threat posed by influenza virus strains such as H5N1. Our role in preparedness is critical, and we work closely with government and public health partners,” stated Marc Lacey, Global Executive Director for Pandemic at CSL Seqirus. “This agreement, which builds on previous collaborations with BARDA, will strengthen the U.S. government’s capacity to respond promptly should the current avian flu situation evolve.”According to the agreement, CSL Seqirus will supply approximately 4.8 million doses of pre-pandemic vaccine, specifically matched to the H5 component of the currently circulating H5N1 strain. This marks the fourth contract CSL Seqirus has secured from BARDA due to the ongoing activity of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com