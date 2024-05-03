Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) reported a decrease in losses for the first quarter, surpassing the estimates provided by analysts. The company’s net loss was $14.2 million, or $0.85 per share, as compared to the net loss of $21.5 million or $1.17 per share in the same period last year.Analysts had anticipated a loss of $1.32 per share on average, according to data gathered by Thomson Reuters. It is worth noting that these estimates usually don’t incorporate exceptional items.Quarterly revenue for the company declined by 2.7% to $200.1 million from $205.7 million a year ago.A brief look at Cumulus Media Inc.’s earnings indicated a loss of $14.2 million for Q1 this year, compared to $21.5 million last year. Earnings per share for Q1 came in at $0.85, compared to $1.17 in the same quarter last year. Q1 revenue was $200.1 million this year versus $205.7 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com