Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ultra Nuclear Ltd. and Weed Instrument Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, in a cash deal valued at $200 million. The transaction is anticipated to finalize in the third quarter and aims to enhance Curtiss-Wright's market presence through the expansion, modernization of existing nuclear facilities, and the development of new advanced power plants.Curtiss-Wright expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings in the first full year, leveraging the approximately $65 million in revenue generated by Ultra Energy in 2023. Ultra Energy currently employs around 300 individuals.As of the latest trading session, Curtiss-Wright's stock is priced at $283.68, marking a 0.30 percent increase on the New York Stock Exchange.