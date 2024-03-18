Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) announced on Monday the purchase of SOS Fleet Services, LLC. This is a comprehensive repair facility based in Alexandria, Louisiana, though the financial details of the transaction weren’t disclosed.CTOS, a provider of specialized equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electrical utility transmission sector, states that this acquisition will add over 30,000 square feet of space along with a highly skilled team. This merger will likely augment the company’s service presence in the region and nationwide, increasing its total locations from 35 to 39.CTOS anticipates that the newly incorporated Alexandria branch will provide a complete spectrum of CTOS’s rental products. Additionally, this new branch will offer repair services to the customers within its locality.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com