Cyprus HICP Decline At Softer Pace

Cyprus’s EU measure of consumer prices declined at a softer rate in September, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.9 percent decrease in August. This was the sixth consecutive fall.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 9.2 percent yearly in August. Prices of transport decreased 5.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.8 percent in September.

For the January to September period, the HICP decreased 1.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

