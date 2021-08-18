Cyprus HICP Increases In July

Cyprus’s EU measure of consumer prices increased in July, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in July.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 13.5 percent annually in July and those of transport rose by 8.4 percent.

prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and communication increased by 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in April.

For the January to July period, the HICP increased 0.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

