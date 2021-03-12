Cyprus January Trade Deficit Narrows

Cyprus’ trade deficit in January narrowed from a year ago and from the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 413.15 million from EUR 479.8 million in the same month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 487.35 million.

Exports fell 29.61 percent year-on-year and imports dropped 18.84 percent, the agency said.

Non-EU shipments shrunk 37.64 percent and imports decreased 18.94 percent. EU exports declined 13.52 percent and imports were 18.77 percent lower.

