The Czech economic confidence reached its peak in two years this June, according to a report released by the Czech Statistical Office on Monday.The economic sentiment index climbed to 98.0 in June, up from 96.4 in May. This represents the highest level since June 2022, when the index stood at 98.9.Business sentiment showed notable improvement, rising to a 14-month high of 97.4, compared to 95.4 the previous month.The industrial confidence index saw a significant increase, reaching 94.8 from 90.5 in May. However, confidence in the trade sector experienced a slight decline, with the sentiment index dropping to 95.6 from 96.4.Consumer confidence continued to wane in June, with the sentiment index decreasing to 101.0 from 101.6 in May. Furthermore, a growing number of respondents expressed concerns about the economic outlook for the next twelve months, indicating increased pessimism regarding future conditions.