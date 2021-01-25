Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In January

The Czech economic confidence weakened in January, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 87.3 in January from 88.6 in December.

The business confidence index decreased to 87.1 in January from 87.8 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index fell to 93.2 in January from 93.5 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction declined to 108.5 from 110.9 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 90.4 from 93.5.

The consumer confidence decreased to 88.5 in January from 92.0 a month ago.

