Czech Economic Sentiment At 11-Month High

Czech economic confidence strengthened for the fourth straight month in October to the strongest level in eleven months, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

The economic sentiment indicator rose to 14.8 in October from 14.6 in September.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since November 2016, when it marked the same 14.8.

At the same time, the consumer confidence index weakened to 6.3 in October from 6.8 in the previous month.

The survey revealed that consumers were equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained almost unchanged compared to September.

The business confidence index climbed to an eleven-month high 16.9 in October from 16.5 in the preceding month.

