The Czech economic confidence experienced a slight decline in May after having reached a one-year peak in the previous month, according to the Czech Statistical Office's survey results published on Friday.The economic sentiment index decreased to 96.4 in May from 97.0 in April, which marked the highest level since May 2023.The data indicated a minor drop in the business sentiment index, which slid to 95.4 from 95.6 in the preceding month.The industrial confidence index saw a decline to 90.5 from 92.5, while the sentiment index in trade showed improvement, rising to 96.4 from 92.4 in April.The survey also revealed a decline in consumer confidence in May, with the sentiment index falling to 101.6 from April's 31-month high of 103.8. Notably, there was a significant rise in the number of respondents expecting a deterioration in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months.