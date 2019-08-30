Czech Economy Retains Growth Momentum In Q2

The Czech Republic’s economic growth remained steady in the second quarter, latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally-adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the same as in the first three months after it was revised from 2.8 percent.

The second quarter growth was in line with its flash estimate released on August 14.

The quarter-on-quarter growth figure was revised to a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from 0.6 percent reported earlier. The economy had expanded 0.6 percent in the first quarter.

Second quarter growth was supported mainly by domestic demand, the statistical office said.

