The Czech Republic experienced a decline in industrial output for the second consecutive month this April, as reported by the Czech Statistical Office on Thursday.In a separate release, the data indicated a significant increase in the foreign trade surplus compared to the previous year, driven by faster growth in exports than imports.Industrial production, adjusted for working days, fell by 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, contrasting with a 2.9 percent increase seen in March. Economists had anticipated no change for the month.Sector-wise, the utility sector experienced the steepest contraction, with output decreasing by 10.1 percent annually in April. This was followed by an 8.6 percent decline in the mining and quarrying sector. Conversely, the manufacturing sector saw a modest increase in output of 0.7 percent.The data also revealed a 0.3 percent year-on-year decrease in construction output, following an 8.3 percent recovery in the previous month.On a month-to-month basis, industrial output rose by 0.6 percent in April.Additionally, the Czech Statistical Office reported that the country's trade surplus surged to CZK 33.1 billion in April, up from CZK 9.0 billion in the same month last year.In March, the trade balance reflected a surplus of CZK 41.1 billion.April saw exports grow by 19.7 percent year-on-year, while imports increased by 13.1 percent.