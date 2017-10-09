Czech Industrial Production Growth Exceeds Forecast

Czech industrial production expanded for the fourth successive month in August, and at a faster-than-expected pace, the Czech Statistical Office reported Monday.

Industrial production climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in July. Economists had expected the growth to accelerate to 4.2 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing output advanced 5.3 percent annually in August and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged by 14.1 percent.

At the same time, mining and quarrying production declined 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew notably by 14.3 percent in August.

Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in construction output improved marginally to 1.9 percent in August from 1.8 percent in July. Month-on-month, construction output increased 0.7 percent.

