Czech Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

The Czech Republic’s industrial production rose at a softer pace, while construction output decreased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 7.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 11.1 percent growth in June. Economists had forecast a 5.0 percent increase.

Manufacturing output gained 6.8 percent yearly in July.

Mining and quarrying output increased 24.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in July.

Industrial new orders increased 18.9 percent year-on-year in July.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output increased a working-day adjusted 0.5 percent annually in July, following a 6.5 percent gain in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output fell 2.6 percent monthly in July.

