Czech Industrial Production Rises In January

The Czech Republic’s industrial production increased in January after falling in the previous month and construction output growth eased, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.6 percent decline in December. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent fall.

Manufacturing output grew 1.7 percent yearly in January and mining and quarrying production increased 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in January.

“January results of industry followed the trend from the end of the previous year,” Veronika Dolezalova, head of industrial statistics unit at CSO, said.

“The production of motor vehicles decreased due to persisting lack of parts and temporary shutdowns, however, other economic activities of industry were successful and industry as a whole slightly increased.”

Industrial new orders increased 6.9 percent year-on-year in January.

Construction output rose a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent annually in January, after a 9.8 percent growth in December.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output rose 1.6 percent monthly in January.

“After five months, civil engineering construction surpassed building construction as for the result, however, both the segments were growing with a similar pace,” Petra Curinova, Head of the construction statistics unit, said.

