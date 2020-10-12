Czech Inflation Slows In September

The Czech consumer price inflation eased marginally in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.3 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 3.5 percent rise.

Prices for restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear rose by 4.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 3.4 percent each.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.5 percent and transport cost remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in September. Economists had forecast 0.3 percent decline.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 2.9 percent annually in August, following a 1.4 percent decline in July.

Export prices fell 0.5 percent yearly in August, after a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices fell by 1.1 percent, each in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com