Czech Manufacturing Growth At 6-1/2 Year High

Czech manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in six-and-a-half years in October, driven by marked rises in output and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, climbed to 58.5 in October from 56.6 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Output growth accelerated to a four-month high in October. New business grew at the quickest pace since May 2014, led by larger order volumes and a sustained increase in demand.

In line with higher production requirements, firms raised their staffing numbers at the fastest pace in eight months.

On the price front, input prices inflation remained sharp in October. As a result, output prices rose at the steepest pace since May 2014.

Output expectations were robust in October, with the degree of optimism rising to a five-month high.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com