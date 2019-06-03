Czech Manufacturing PMI Joint-Lowest Since End 2012

The Czech manufacturing sector contracted most since December 2012 as output and new orders decreased at sharper rates, survey from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index held steady at 46.6 in May. The overall decline was the joint-strongest since December 2012.

The score was forecast to drop to 46.5 in May. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Production declined the most since December 2012. The contraction in new orders also accelerated in May.

Subsequently, manufacturing firms registered a third successive monthly decrease in employment.

Input costs faced by manufacturers rose solidly, but the pace of inflation was the softest since September 2016. 6. Despite weaker demand conditions, firms continued to raise output charges.

Further, the survey showed that output expectations for the year ahead remained historically subdued.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com