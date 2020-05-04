Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Czech Manufacturing Sector Deteriorates Most Since 2009

Czech Manufacturing Sector Deteriorates Most Since 2009

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Czech Republic’s manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace since 2009, amid coronavirus outbreak and resulting emergency measures, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to 35.1 in April from 41.3 in March. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. The latest score was the lowest since March 2009.

Suppliers’ delivery time lengthened in April and the contraction in production was the quickest since the survey began almost nineteen years ago. New orders dropped at a record pace and new export orders fell sharply due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of workforce was reduced at the fastest pace since the financial crisis in 2009 and backlogs of work fell at the quickest rate since the survey began in January 2003.

Business expectation fell to a new series low in April. As firms endeavored to remain competitive, output charges were reduced despite a sharper rise in input costs.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency public health measures took hold across the Czech manufacturing sector in April,” Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Although restriction across the Czech Republic have been slowly easing, companies expect output to fall over the coming year as worries surrounding the longevity of lockdowns, the timespan of any recovery and fears of a potential drop in investment drag confidence down,” Jones added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.