The latest data from the Czech Statistical Office reveals that industrial producer prices in the Czech Republic saw an increase for the second consecutive month in May, albeit at a decelerated pace.The industrial producer price index (PPI) reported a year-on-year rise of 1.0% in May, following a 1.4% increase observed in April.Breaking down the main industrial groupings, energy goods experienced the most significant price surge, with a 5.0% increase compared to the previous year. Capital goods saw a 3.1% rise in prices. Conversely, prices for intermediate goods decreased by 3.5%.When excluding energy costs, the industrial producer prices actually declined by 0.6% in May.On a month-to-month comparison, producer prices dropped by 1.2% in May, countering a modest 0.2% increase recorded in April.