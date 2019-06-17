Czech Producer Price Inflation Slows In May

The Czech Republic’s producer price inflation slowed in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 4.3 percent increase in April.

The biggest increase was in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning prices by 8.6 percent annually in May. Prices of mining and quarrying, and food products, beverages and tobacco rose by 7.5 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most by 8.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in May.

