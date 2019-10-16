Czech Producer Price Inflation Slows In September

Czech producer price inflation slowed in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in September, after 2.1 percent rise in August and July. That was in line with economists’ expectation.

Among the main components, price of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.7 percent annually in September, and those of mining and quarrying and manufactured goods rose 6.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.

