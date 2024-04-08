In economic news from the Czech Republic, the latest data on construction output shows a significant rebound. The previous indicator had dropped to -5.9% but has now surged to a positive 3.6%. This positive growth signals a strong recovery in the construction sector in the country.The data was updated on 08 April 2024, and the comparison period is year-over-year, meaning the current 3.6% growth is compared to the same month a year ago. This turnaround in the construction output is a promising sign for the Czech Republic’s economy, indicating resilience and growth in the face of challenges. Investors and analysts will be closely watching how this trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com