The Czech Republic’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 has shown a slight decrease, reaching 2.6% year-over-year, down from 2.9% in April 2024. This update, reported on June 11, 2024, indicates a steady but modest easing of inflationary pressures.In comparison to the same period last year, the current 2.6% rate indicates a slowing increase in consumer prices over the twelve-month period ending in May 2024. This trend follows the previous month’s annual comparison, which registered a 2.9% increase from April 2023 to April 2024.The latest CPI figures suggest a continued calming of price increases, potentially providing some relief to consumers and policymakers who have been navigating persistent inflation challenges over the past year. Economists will be closely monitoring future CPI data to determine if this downtrend will persist and bring further stability to the Czech economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com