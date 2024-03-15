The construction output in the Czech Republic has taken a downturn, with the latest indicator showing a decrease of 5.9% in comparison to the same period the previous year. The data, which was last updated on 15 March 2024, reveals a significant drop from the previous indicator of -4.6% recorded in December 2023. This decline reflects a challenging period for the construction sector in the country, indicating potential economic hurdles and implications for the broader market. Stakeholders and analysts will be closely monitoring further developments to assess the impact on the Czech Republic’s economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com