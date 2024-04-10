The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Czech Republic remained stable in March 2024, with no change compared to the previous month. The latest data released on April 10, 2024, indicates that the CPI stood at 2%, the same as in February 2024.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. In this case, the comparison period is year-over-year, which means the current 2% CPI is compared to the same month a year ago.Despite the stable CPI in March, economists are closely monitoring inflation trends amidst global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. The consistent CPI in the Czech Republic suggests a steady pricing environment, providing insights into the country’s economic stability and consumer purchasing power.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com