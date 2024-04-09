The Czech Republic’s foreign exchange reserves surged to 136.92 billion Euros in March 2024, up from 134.93 billion Euros the previous month. This increase indicates a strengthening of the country’s ability to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market. The data, which was updated on 9th April 2024, portrays a positive trend in the nation’s financial resilience. The rise in FX reserves can provide a cushion against economic shocks and support the Czech Republic’s economic stability and growth prospects in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com