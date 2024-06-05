The Czech Republic’s retail sales growth rate has decelerated, registering a 5.30% increase in April 2024 compared to the same month last year. This marks a slowdown from the previous month’s rate of 6.10% recorded in March 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 5, 2024.This year-over-year (YoY) comparison highlights a noticeable tapering in consumer spending as retailers brace for continued economic adjustments. The April data offers a stark contrast to March’s figures, suggesting that while growth remains positive, the momentum of consumer expenditure is beginning to wane.Analysts are carefully watching these trends as they could indicate broader economic shifts, influenced by fluctuating consumer confidence and potential rises in the cost of living. As retail sales serve as a significant economic indicator, this slowdown may prompt policymakers to consider measures to stimulate growth and sustain consumer spending.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com