Czech Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

The Czech Republic’s retail sales declined for the second straight month in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Retail sales fell by working-day adjusted 10.9 percent annually in April, following a 6.0 percent decline in March. Economists had expected a 20.0 percent fall.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 9.7 percent year-on-year in April.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 4.8 percent in April.
Sales of automotive fuel dropped by 2.3 percent in April. Sales of food fell 3.7 percent and those of non-food goods declined by 6.4 percent.
