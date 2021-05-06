Czech Retail Sales Grow In March

The Czech retail sales grew in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 5.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.4 percent fall in February.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 6.6 percent annually in March. Economists had expected a 9.0 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in March.

Sales of non-food fell 1.2 percent and sales of food goods declined 0.5 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 7.5 percent.

In the first quarter, retail sales declined a calendar adjusted 1.3 percent yearly and fell an unadjusted 2.6 percent.

