Czech Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In December

The Czech retail sales grew at a faster pace in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

Sales adjusted for calendar effects advanced 3.9 percent annually, following a 3.7 percent rise in November.

At the same time, unadjusted retail sales increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year, faster than the 2.9 percent rise seen in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.4 percent. Sales of food gained 1.2 percent and automotive fuel sales gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, non-food sales were down 0.2 percent.

In the whole year of 2019, retail sales increased 4.8 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com