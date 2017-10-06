Czech Retail Sales Rise At Faster Pace

Czech retail sales grew at faster pace in August, the Czech Statistical Office said Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in August, faster than July’s 4.6 percent increase. Sales were forecast to gain 4.6 percent.

Non-adjusted retail sales also grew 4.8 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 0.4 percent in August. Sale of automotive fuel increased 0.9 percent. Sale of food and non-food goods rose 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

