Czech Retail Sales Surge In August

The Czech retail sales accelerated in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 9.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 5.1 percent growth in July.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 5.1 percent annually in August. Economists had expected a 7.4 percent growth.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August.
Sales of non-food rose 0.7 percent and sales of food goods gained 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel decreased 1.5 percent.
