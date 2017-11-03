Czech Trade Surplus Rises In September

Czech foreign trade surplus increased in September from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus rose to CZK 20.2 billion in September from CZK 19.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 17.8 billion.

In August, the surplus was CZK 4.7 billion.

Both exports and imports climbed by 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively in September from last year.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports dropped 2.1 percent in September and imports slid by 2.9 percent.

