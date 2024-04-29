The latest data from the Dallas Federal Reserve indicated a marginal decline in the Manufacturing Business Index for the month of April. The index, which had previously halted at -14.4 in March 2024, saw a slight drop to -14.5 in April 2024. The updated figures, released on 29th April 2024, reflect a small shift in sentiment within the manufacturing sector in the United States.While the decrease is minimal, it highlights a potential shift in the industry’s outlook. The Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index is closely monitored as a key indicator of manufacturing activity in the region, providing insight into the overall economic health of the sector. Analysts will be observing future data releases to assess whether this slight dip is indicative of a broader trend or a temporary fluctuation in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com