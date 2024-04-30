The latest data from the Dallas Federal Reserve indicates a significant decline in services revenues for the United States in April 2024. The indicator dropped from 4.0 in March 2024 to a mere 0.3 in April 2024, highlighting a substantial decrease in service sector revenues. This sharp decline suggests a potential slowdown in the services industry, which plays a crucial role in the US economy. The updated data was released on April 30, 2024, raising concerns about the overall economic performance in the country as the service sector faces challenges in revenue generation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com