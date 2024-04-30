Dana Incorporated (DAN) recently reported a decrease in their first-quarter earnings compared to the same period in the previous year, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations.First-quarter earnings amounted to $3 million, equating to $0.02 per share. This is a significant decrease from the previous year’s first-quarter earnings of $28 million, which translated to $0.19 per share.The average forecast from analysts expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters. Typically, these estimates do not consider any special items.However, the company’s revenue for the quarter did see a 3.4% rise, climbing to $2.735 billion from last year’s $2.644 billion.Here’s a brief look at Dana Incorporated’s earnings, according to the GAAP:- First-quarter earnings: $3 million compared to the previous year’s $28 million.- First-quarter earnings per share: $0.02 compared to the previous year’s $0.19.- First-quarter revenue: a rise to $2.735 billion from the previous year’s $2.644 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com