In June, Denmark’s consumers displayed reduced negativity, according to data released by Statistics Denmark on Thursday.The Consumer Confidence Index ascended to -4.4 in June, up from -6.5 in May. This marks the highest level since February 2022, when it stood at -3.2.The survey indicated that four out of five sub-components saw improvement by the end of the second quarter.Consumers’ perspectives on their personal financial situation over the coming twelve months declined slightly, registering at 5.2 in June compared to 6.4 in May.Conversely, expectations regarding the country’s overall economic situation over the next year showed significant improvement, rising to -1.8 in June from -5.4 in the previous month.Additionally, households anticipate a slower increase in prices over the next twelve months and foresee an upward trend in unemployment, as reported by the survey.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com