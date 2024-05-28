Copenhagen, Denmark – Danish retail sales experienced a dramatic slowdown in April 2024, plummeting to a mere 0.2% year-over-year growth, compared to the previous month’s 3.2%, according to the latest data released on 28 May 2024.The sharp decline from March’s rate of 3.2% suggests a significant cooling in consumer spending as economic uncertainties loom over the Nordic nation. These figures mark a stark contrast when observing the same period last year, indicating that Danish households might be tightening their belts amid potential inflationary pressures and slowing economic activities.With retail being a substantial component of Denmark’s economy, this downturn could signal broader economic challenges ahead. Policymakers and business leaders will likely be closely monitoring subsequent months to gauge whether this is an isolated dip or the beginning of a more concerning trend.Stay tuned for more updates on Denmark’s economic developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com