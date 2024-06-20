French food products company Danone (DANOY.PK) is set to unveil its mid-term strategy and outlook for the 2025-2028 period during its Capital Market Event on Thursday. The company has projected a like-for-like net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent for this period, with recurring operating income expected to outpace net sales growth.Danone aims to achieve a consistent double-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and progress towards its long-term goal of generating 3 billion euros in free cash flow.The company reiterated its commitment to delivering attractive returns, highlighting that the next phase of its strategy will build on the strong foundation established over the past two years. This foundation includes a focus on science and innovation, operational and executional discipline, and proactive portfolio management.Danone also emphasized a continued focus on health and nutrition.Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique commented, “The Danone of today is very different from the Danone of two years ago. We now have the right fundamentals in place to transform Danone into a truly science-based, consumer, and patient-centric company, with an even stronger emphasis on our unique health-focused mission. The food industry is at a tipping point: health, and the role food plays in health, will become more critical than ever.”In Paris, Danone shares were trading at 56.44 euros, down 4.21 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com