EUR/USD has been marked by significant volatility in recent weeks. What are the short-term and long-term outlooks towards the pair? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: “We see EUR/USD ranges around current spot for an extended period of time: short term, we target the cross between 1.07 and 1.11, longer-term one should brace for […] The post Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains a sell-on-rallies bias. appeared first on Forex Crunch.
