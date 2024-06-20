Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a decline in its fourth-quarter profit compared to the previous year, though the results surpassed Wall Street analysts’ expectations.The company’s net income for the period stood at $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, versus $315.1 million, or $2.58 per share, in the same quarter the year before.When excluding special items, Darden reported adjusted earnings of $318.2 million or $2.65 per share.Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had forecasted earnings of $2.61 per share on average, typically excluding one-time items.Revenue for the quarter saw an increase of 6.9%, rising to $2.96 billion from $2.77 billion in the prior year.Summary of Darden Restaurants Inc. financial performance (GAAP):- Earnings for Q4: $308.1 million compared to $315.1 million the previous year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4: $2.57 compared to $2.58 the previous year.- Revenue for Q4: $2.96 billion compared to $2.77 billion the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com