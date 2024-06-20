German equities moved higher on Thursday following a policy rate cut by the Swiss National Bank, which lowered its rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent—a move anticipated by two-thirds of analysts.In other monetary policy news, Norway’s central bank maintained its key policy rate at 4.5 percent, meeting expectations. The Bank of England is set to announce its monetary policy decision later today, with no rate changes expected despite inflation reaching the 2 percent target in May.In domestic economic developments, Germany’s producer prices continued to decline in May, although at a slower pace than the preceding months of the downward trend that started in July of last year, according to data from Destatis.Producer prices declined by 2.2 percent year-over-year in May, improving from the 3.3 percent drop experienced in April. Economists had projected a smaller annual decline of 2.0 percent.On a month-to-month basis, producer prices remained stable, contrasting with a 0.2 percent increase in April. Expectations were for a 0.3 percent rise.The benchmark DAX index climbed 91 points, or 0.5 percent, to reach 18,158, recovering from a 0.4 percent decline in the previous trading session.The automotive sector mostly gained, with Volkswagen shares rising by 1 percent and Mercedes Benz shares advancing by 0.5 percent.However, new car registrations across Europe fell in May, primarily due to a significant drop in electric vehicle sales, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.Total car sales registered a 3.0 percent annual decrease in May, reversing a strong 13.7 percent increase seen in April.Among individual stocks, MorphoSys increased by 1 percent following the announcement of a delisting agreement with Novartis BidCo AG and Novartis AG upon the recent acquisition by Novartis.Nordex, a wind turbine systems provider, saw its shares rise by 1.3 percent after securing orders totaling approximately 172 MW from various clients.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com