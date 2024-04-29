Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock prices soared over 70 percent in pre-market trading on Monday, reaching $25.03 upon the announcement that ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. plans to acquire the company. The $2.4 billion cash deal significantly boosted Deciphera’s value.The agreed upon purchase price is $25.60 per share, a 74.7 percent increase over Deciphera’s closing price of $14.65 on April 26. This also stands notably higher at 68.8 percent above Deciphera’s volume weighted average price over the past 30 trading days as of April 26.Over the previous year, Deciphera’s shares have fluctuated between $9.90 and $17.73.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com